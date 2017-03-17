FAISALABAD - A man gunned down a teenager allegedly over irritating his pet dog here on Thursday.

Fourteen-year-old Aijaz was shot in the head, doctors said, which resulted in his death.

Police said a few nomadic boys were begging on the streets in Millat Town, when a fight broke down between them and a dog owner who alleged that the younger beggars were irritating his pet dog. In the heat of the moment, the dog owner shot the youth.

The injured boy was rushed to Allied Hospital where he succumbed to his wounds.

The police later arrested the owner of the dog.

Guard gunned down on resistance

FAISALABAD- Armed robbers gunned down a private security guard on resistance here on Thursday.

Police said that three armed robbers barged into a medical store located in People’s Colony area.

Guard of the medical store, however, offered resistance at which the robbers fired gunshots, killing him on the spot and fled from the scene. The body was shifted to hospital for post-mortem and registered a case of the incident.

Woman axes husband to death.

JHELUM - A woman, with the help of son-in-law, axed to death her husband over domestic disputes here on Thursday.

Police said that the woman belonging to Jhelum city had been at odds with her husband, reportedly, over domestic issues and his misbehaviour.

Finding opportunity, the disgruntled woman with the help of her son-in-law axed to death her husband.

The police shifted the dead body to hospital for medico-legal formalities and registered a case against the murderers.