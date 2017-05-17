GUJRAT-The Centre for Languages & Translation Studies (CeLTS) of the University of Gujrat (UoG) opened a five-day workshop on “Computational Linguistics” at Hafiz Hayat Campus.

About 100 MPhil/PhD students and teachers from the CeLTs, IT and computer science departments are participating in the workshop. It is being organised in collaboration with the IT Services Department at the main IT lab of Al-Farabi block. Director IT Services Arshad Manzoor Bosal and Chairperson Management & Administrative Sciences Dr Ghulam Ali Bhatti were the guests of honour. Chairperson CeLTS Dr Ghulam Ali was the host.

Dr Muteeur Rehman, Dr Khalid Latif and Dr Abdur Rehman, renowned linguistics and computer science experts in the country, will be conducting various sessions on translation studies with regard to facilitating developing methods for natural language processing in computational linguistics.

Dr Ghulam Ali introducing the workshop said, “Translation and linguistics studies have been recognised as important subjects and universities all over the world are focusing more on developing methods for language processing through data-mining and machine translation. Here, at the University of Gujrat, we also consider it of utmost importance to help our students and faculty members keep them abreast of the latest developments in this field.”

Arshad Manzoor Bosal also stressed the importance of IT in different fields. “The use of computer has, undoubtedly, given an impetus to the pace of development and progress. There are a lot more quality researches today thanks largely to this wondrous machine,” he said

Uplift linked to games’ promotion

MUZAFFARGARH: The Muzaffargarh district administration stressed a need for promoting sports activities and attracting the national youth to the playgrounds so as to build a health nation.

Jevy Pakistan Sports Programme 2017 was inaugurated by the district administration. On the occasion, the deputy commissioner said efforts would be made for the promotion of sports activities.



District Sports Officer Jameel Kamran said that under the Jevy Pakistan sports, wrestling, badminton, table tennis, volley ball, wrestling, and other games for the disabled persons would also arranged. He also said that soon, matches between under-19 teams of different games will be arranged. Volley ball match winner was Misali Zakaria Club, and wrestling winner was Mujahid Pehelwan.

