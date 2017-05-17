During the hearing of Mashal Khan Murder case in Supreme Court, father of killed stated that actors of my son’s murder are arrested but directors are still on loose.

Iqbal Khan however said that he is hopeful that he will get justice. He thanked the top court for taking suo moto notice. Upon this CJP remarked that court took the notice so justice can be served to him and his family.

KP Police presented investigation report of Joint Investigation Team (JIT) in front of the court.

Chief Justice Saqib Nisar praised investigation of KP police but he also raised questions on police’s performance on the day of Mashal’s lynching.

“He was not murdered suddenly, this heinous crime continued from morning to afternoon, what was police doing during that time?” asked the CJP.

“The circumstances were getting worse before the murder of Mashal but police was not present at the site,” he further mentioned.

The top court also stated that role of university administration must also be investigated in this case.

“The negligence of university admin and police cannot be ignored,” remarked Justice Nisar.

The apex court further mentioned that arrested have not proven guilty yet.

“Court will take care of their basic rights as well.”

Mashal Khan was lynched by a mob in Abdul Wali Khan University, Mardan under allegations of blasphemy.