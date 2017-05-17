Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly (NA) Syed Khurshid Ahmad Shah has demanded judicial inquiry today into Army Public School Peshawar terrorist attack.

Rising on a point of order, the opposition leader said the despicable incident had united the entire nation but it is regrettable that commitments made with the bereaved families including that of judicial inquiry have not been fulfilled.

On FATA Reforms, he said it should be done in accordance with the aspirations of the tribal people. He said his party supports the merger of FATA with Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.