Pakistan Army on Wednesday informed a delegation of United Nations Military Observers Group about ceasefire violations by Indian border forces, Inter-Services Public Relations said in a statement.

“United Nations Military Observers at UNMOGIP were invited to GHQ to register a protest over unprovoked ceasefire violations and targeting of civilian population by Indian Army on May 10, 13 and 16,” it added.

The military’s media wing said that Indian troops used weapons, including mortar shells and field artillery, which killed one civilian and injured 15 others.

“UN Military Observers were also apprised with latest situation along Line of Control (LOC),” it added.