ISLAMABAD - Charismatic Aseefa Bhutto Zardari is becoming more active in party politics as she approaches her 25th birthday next year.

Aseefa was born on February 2, 1993, and will attain the age of 25 — mandatory to contest polls — prior to the 2018 general elections if early polls are not called.

Pakistan People’s Party Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari — Aseefa’s father — believes the elections could be held early which may leave Aseefa just short of the eligible age. But there have been strong indications from the government that the polls will be held on time – after mid-2018.

In that case, all of Zardari’s children, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari and Aseefa will be eligible to contest the polls. Zardari has already announced that all his children – the heirs of the late Benazir Bhutto – will contest elections and work for democracy. There were speculations that Aseefa could co-lead the PPP with her father and brother.

Aseefa has been seen meeting party leaders with his brother in recent weeks. She has also been speaking on the party decisions. When Zardari welcomed Irfanullah Marwat in the PPP recently, Aseefa criticised the decision leaving her father to reverse the decision. Bakhtawar and Bilawal also supported Aseefa’s views.

The young daughter of the late Benazir Bhutto is famous among the young generation of Pakistan and among the lovers of the PPP. She is the ambassador of UNICEF for the treatment of polio in Pakistan. She was notably the first Pakistani baby who was vaccinated against polio after her mother launched a major immunisation drive in 1994 and has since become a national ambassador for the campaign.

Zardari’s close aide told The Nation that he was a strong supporter of Aseefa in a lead role for the PPP. During Zardari’s presidency — between 2008 and 2013 — Aseefa was regularly invited to join functions at the President’s House or at the Prime Minister’s House.

A close aide to the PPP Co-chairman said that Zardari did not plan to replace Bilawal but keep all his children in a position where they can co-lead the party. Bakhtawar was also in for an identical role.

In the recent past, Bakhtawar was given the responsibility to head the social media team of the PPP – a step towards the top.

Bakhtawar’s appointment marked the third generation of Bhutto women to join the party’s leadership. Her grandmother Nusrat Bhutto led the PPP after the execution of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, and her martyred mother Benazir Bhutto was the leader from November 1982 to December 2007. Aseefa made a soft entry by casting her first vote in Tando Allahyar in the last local government elections.

PPP spokesperson Senator Farhatullah Babar said that Aseefa will contest elections after she attains the age of 25. “Sooner or later, she will contest and so will Bakhtawar. They have been active in politics naturally,” he said.

Babar said that Zardari wanted his children to contest polls and they had themselves shown interest in politics. “When they will contest is a question that will be answered in the future,” he added.

He said that Aseefa’s appearance with her brother in the meetings with party workers and leaders was not a surprise as she was adopting politics as a career.