Agitated protesters led by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Ayesha Gulalai stormed into office of Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) in Peshawar.

According to media reports, the protest started outside office but PESCO authorities shut down the main gate.

Protesters tried to open the gate after which they climbed up on it and stormed inside office.

The protesters then chanted slogans against Ministry of Water & Power, Abid Sher Ali and Khawaja Asif.

While talking to media, the PTI MNA stated that sit-in will continue until the elimination of load shedding.

“KP has quota of 2100 MW but federal government is only providing 1300 MW resulting in severe loadshedding,” said Ayesha Gulalai.

She vowed that protestors will not go away until issues including end of load shedding, overbilling and change of obsolete transformers are not resolved.

“KP people will not pay more than Rs. 5 per unit,” she affirmed.

Meanwhile PESCO authorities stated that extensive load shedding is continued only in those areas which are not paying due charges.

80% of electricity theft is being done in constituency of Ayesha Gulalai, said the authorities.