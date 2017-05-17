VEHARI-The district administration directed the teachers not to award corporal punishment to the students rather adopt modern techniques for the purpose.

“Teachers should teach the students according to modern requirements,” a district officer said while addressing the teachers of Govt Model High School and Govt Girls High School Vehari. He said the government wanted to improve education through love instead of punishment. The slogan of “Maar Nihi Piyar” was introduced to minimise the drop out ratio of the students who were in fear from the teachers, he said.

“There is no place of corporal punishment in institutions; Teachers should adopt modern techniques to teach the students. He also told the heads of the schools to ensure security arrangements. A training workshop by the name of “Corporal Punishment and Security” was presided over by Chief Executive officer Education Shoukat Ali Tahir.

Heads of government high schools, elementary schools, AEO’s and others were present.

It was arranged at Government Girls High School H Block Vehari for females. and for the males at Government Model High School Vehari.