QUETTA - The Friendship Gate on Pak-Afghan border in Chaman remained closed on Tuesday for the 12th consecutive day as all kinds of movements across the border remained suspended.

The recent deadlock between Pak-Afghan ties on border clash could not find acceptable arbitration that killed 10 civilians and a Sepoy on Pakistani side while over 50 Afghan security officials were killed in retaliatory firing.

Since then, the crossing point at Friendship Gate was closed for unspecified period by Pakistan to convey a strong message against the unprovoked firing by Afghan forces. Pakistan has said that the crossing point will be opened unless Afghan authorities change their behavior.

On Tuesday, the Pak-Afghan transit trade and Nato supply remained completely suspended which created innumerable challenges for the people.

Hopes were pinned on experts teams conducting geological survey of the disputed villages by both countries, but that too could not sort out the differences.

The 2000 displaced families as a result of cross-border shelling have not so far returned to their homes while reports also circulated that census process had again got underway in the disputed areas.

ROBBERS SNATCH MOTORCYCLE OF POLIO WORKER

Armed robbers snatched motorcycle of a polio worker on Tuesday in Balochistan’s border city of Chaman.

As per reports, the polio workers were busy in administering anti-polio drops in Chaman area of Wali Muhammad Khan Medani when robbers snatched the motorcycle on gunpoint from a polio worker, Jaffar Khan.

The incident of motorcycle snatching from a polio worker puts several questions on security of the workers in Balochistan.

In another action, the Levies personnel of Chaghi recovered a kidnapped child and arrested two abductors.

According to Levies officials, the abductors had kidnapped a child from Chaghai three-days ago who was recovered in a raid on Tuesday while two-abductor were also nabbed.