Four more hardcore terrorists of Tehreek-e-Taliban (TTP) have been hanged in KP today, stated Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The hanged were involved in attacks on educational institutions, security forces and citizens.

The media wing of military further said that all four of them were convicted by military courts.

They pleaded guilty in front of the court and magistrate, said ISPR.

The names of hanged terrorists are Ahmad Ali, Ashgar Khan, Haroon-ur-Rasheed and Gul Rehman.

The details of these militants released by ISPR are:

Ahmed Ali S/O Bakhat Karam. The convict was an active member of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan. He was involved in attacking Armed Forces of Pakistan, Law Enforcement Agencies and destruction of an educational institution which resulted in death and injuries to soldiers a

nd civilian. He was also in possession of fire-arms and explosives. The convict admitted his offences before the Magistrate and the trial court. He was awarded death sentence.

Asghar Khan S/O Aziz Ur Rehman. The convict was an active member of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan. He was involved in attacking Armed Forces of Pakistan, Law Enforcement Agencies and destruction of educational institution which resulted in death and injuries to soldiers. He was also in possession of fire-arms and explosives. The convict admitted his offences before the Magistrate and the trial court. He was awarded death sentence.

Haroon ur Rasheed S/O Mian Said Usman. The convict was an active member of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan. He was involved in attacking Armed Forces of Pakistan, Law Enforcement Agencies and destruction of an educational institution which resulted in death and injuries to soldiers and civilian. He was also in possession of fire-arms and explosives. The convict admitted his offences before the Magistrate and the trial court. He was awarded death sentence.

Gul Rehman S/O Zareen. The convict was an active member of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan. He was involved in attacking Armed Forces of Pakistan which resulted in death of a civilian and a soldier. He was also in possession of explosives. The convict admitted his offences before the Magistrate and the trial court. He was awarded death sentence.