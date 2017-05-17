ISLAMABAD - The Canadian High Commissioner, Perry John Calderwood, Tuesday called on the PTI Chairman, Imran Khan, at his residence in Bani Gala and the latter briefed the former about the efforts of his party to hold free and transparent elections in Pakistan.

A statement issued by the PTI’s Central Media Department said that Imran Khan first thanked Canada for assistance in a number of fields both bilaterally and through multi-lateral forums. He also expressed satisfaction at the friendly relations between the two countries.

In a wide-ranging discussion, Imran Khan stressed the importance of fair and free elections for sustainable democracy in Pakistan.

He said that the PTI had waged a long struggle against tainted elections and it was thanks to the party’s efforts that issue of electoral reform had now taken centre stage in the country.

Imran Khan informed the Canadian high commissioner that the PTI had participated diligently in the electoral reform process in the parliament but was not satisfied with the results so far.

Some critical issues said Imran Khan, such as biometric verification of voters, electronic voting machines and particularly voting rights for overseas Pakistanis had not been resolved.

He stressed that Election Commission of Pakistan must be reconstituted after the electoral reform process was over.

Discussing challenges faced by Pakistan, the PTI chief said that terrorism remained the number one security challenge.

He pointed out that Operation Zarb-e-Azb and now Radul Fasaad were launched by the armed forces had improved matters considerably but there were still many challenges ahead.

Full implementation of the National Action Plan and activation of the NACTA were prerequisites for a successful outcome but equally important were police reforms.

In this connection Imran Khan informed the high commissioner about revamping the police in the KP and the excellent work done by it subsequently.

The Canadian high commissioner thanked PTI chairman for the meeting and the excellent discussion on a number of issues of mutual interest.

BRIEFING ON ICJ PROCEEDINGS SOUGHT

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Tuesday demanded of the government to brief the parliament about the proceedings of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) regarding convicted Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav.

The proceedings of the ICJ are giving rise to some doubts and it should be kept in mind that the secret decisions regarding the maters of national security and foreign affairs are very dangerous and unacceptable, said PTI Central Information Secretary Shafqat Mahmood in a statement. “Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif should waste no time and present the details of the proceedings of the ICJ before the parliament,” he said.

Many questions are being raised on the policy of the government about the proceedings of the case in the ICJ.

One point of view is that the ICJ does not have authority to initiate ex-parte proceedings against a country, Mahmood said, adding that so both the parties had to show full confidence on the court before the initiation of any proceedings in any case.

The PTI secretary information said that questions were being raised that why after a clear decision against a terrorist and spy by an army court, it was being made controversial. An impression is that the government is adopting a soft policy intentionally on Jadhav.

Some experts are connecting this policy with the secret meetings of Indian business tycoon Sajan Jandal with Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, he said.

Mahmood said that this impression was getting credence that the business relations of the prime minister were becoming a reason for the release of Jadhav, despite the fact that Indian spy had confessed to his crime against the people and the state of Pakistan.

No underhand deal would be accepted in this connection, he concluded.