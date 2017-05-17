SIALKOT-Sialkot exporters have announced to manage the Pakistan Railways’ Hospital which is in dilapidated condition and bear all the expenditures.

The SCCI’s Departmental Committee on Pakistan Railways revealed that SCCI would execute 50-year lease of the Pakistan Railways Hospital which is in very miserable condition nowadays.

According to SCCI President Majid Raza Bhutta, the SCCI and the Ministry of Railways have negotiated all the related matters during their recently held meetings.

“Now, Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry(SCCI) and Ministry of Railways would soon sign an MoU, as the necessary paper work has already been completed in this regard,” said the local officials of the Pakistan Railways (PR) here.

Under the proposed MoU, the exporters would invest in the project of rebuilding a state-of-the-art building of Pakistan Railways Hospital and ensure the big investment in the infrastructure, machinery and human resources.

The exporters would invest and run the hospital as a non-profit organisation by bearing all the expenditures to serve the local humanity under the joint supervsiion of Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and Ministry of Railways.

At the hospital, medical facilities would be provided for all the Sialkot region-based employee of Pakistan Railways(PR) and their families.

Meanwhile, a delegation of 46th Staff Course from Pak Navy War College visited Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI). The Pak Navy delegates highly hailed the unique export culture of Sialkot. They also discussed the matters of mutual interest with Sialkot exporters.

On the occasion, Acting SCCI President Adnan Arshad Sethi gave a detailed briefing to the Pak Navy delegation about the socio-economic development of Sialkot on self-help basis by Sialkot exporters, achievements, targets and future goals of industries.