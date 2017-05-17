Minister for Planning, Development and Reforms Ahsan Iqbal on Wednesday said that the government is focusing on generating more revenue by broadening the tax base, simplifying the tax procedure and strengthening the administration.



Chairing the Annual Plan Coordination Committee meeting in Islamabad he said, “Pakistan has bright prospects of economic growth in years to come.”

The minister said, “Over five percent Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth rate is expected at the end of the current financial year.”

He said, “China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has the potential to further spur GDP growth rate and transform Pakistan into a regional economic hub.”

He also said, “Early harvest energy projects under CPEC will have a discernible impact on the economy.”