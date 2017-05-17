Heroin ‘seized’ from PIA plane in uk

LONDON - The UK authorities said Tuesday they had seized a large amount of heroin from Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight PK-785.

“National Crime Agency officers are investigating following the seizure of a large quantity of heroin found by Border Force officers onboard a flight from Pakistan at Heathrow on Monday. No arrests have been made, enquiries are ongoing,” confirmed an NCA spokesman.

Earlier, 13 crew members of PIA PK-785 who had arrived from Islamabad were detained at the Heathrow Airport. The crew members were kept in detention for five hours, and according to UK Border Agency (UKBA) sources, information had been received from Pakistan that there were narcotics on board the flight.

The crew was released at 2 AM (GMT) after being questioned but their passports were still held by the UKBA which stated that further questioning might take place. There were a total of 16 crew members on the plane.

In a statement, the metropolitan police said action against PIA crew members was taken by the UKBA which was directly dealt by the Home Office. The UKBA added that the PIA has been notified in both Pakistan and in the UK.

Both PIA and the NCA confirmed that 30 UKBA agents participated in the operation. The agents were equipped with cameras, and conducted live filming to secure evidence, assisted by sniffer dogs.

The operation on the plane continued for three hours, after which the plane was declared clean following the complete removal of heroin.

Earlier a spokesperson for the PIA said the crew members were not detained. According to the spokesperson the 13 crew members, including the pilot, had finished their duties after flying from Islamabad to London. “They were never scheduled to fly on PK-785 from London to Lahore in the first place,” the spokesperson added.

According to the spokesperson, PK-758 landed in Lahore earlier on Tuesday accompanied with a new crew. The original crew stayed back in London after its duty had ended, as per schedule, the spokesperson claimed.

The spokesperson further added that passports of the crew members were returned.

The authorities said the narcotic was distributed in bundles around different parts of the plane.

The plane has now made a delayed trip back to Pakistan with a new crew.

