According to met office mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country during the next 24 hours.

A shallow westerly wave is affecting upper and central parts of the country. Mercury will surge up to 36 degrees in Karachi with an increase in humidity level. Meanwhile in Lahore, the temperature will rise to 42 degrees.

However, rain-thunderstorm with gusty winds is expected at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore divisions, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.