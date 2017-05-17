Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Wednesday accused the federal government of abusing the Cyber Crime Law to victimise his party’s social media activists.

On Twitter, Khan said that the Cyber Crime Law was being used to threaten and arrest his party’s social media activists.

Govt abusing Cyber Crime Law to politically victimise PTI social media activists by threatening/arresting them. Unacceptable in a democracy — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) May 17, 2017

Khan’s remarks came following reports that Salar Kakar, a PTI social media activist, was arrested by the FIA from Quetta under Cyber Crime Law.

“Was with Salar Khan in FIA office and witnessed all the procedure of him being taken in custody. He’s being taken to Islamabad. Proud of our boy!,” Qasim Khan Suri, a former PTI President in Balochistan, tweeted.

“You cannot suppress our voices. We will not be silenced. We love our country too much to b silenced,” he added.