PESHAWAR - The Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Tuesday unanimously passed a resolution asking the federal government to ensure regularity in Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flights on its schedule time besides taking measures to bring the national flag carrier out of losses.

The KP Assembly met with Deputy Speaker Dr Meher Taj Roghani in the chair. PPP MPA from Bannu, Fakhr-e-Azam Wazir, who had moved the resolution, said that all PIA flights reach their destinations behind schedule, which was also causing a loss the airline.

“Obstructing the people from travelling via the national carrier flights has multiplied difficulties of passengers, who were particularly dismayed over the delay in the Hajj and Umra flights,” the resolution said. The chair put the resolution to vote and the house adopted it unanimously.

Through another resolution moved by the same lawmaker, the house demanded daily Peshawar-Lahore flights of PIA and initiating of measures for their operation on set schedule.

“Peshawar-Lahore flights of the PIA, which are usually delayed for three to four days, was creating difficulties for passengers and particularly old and ailing travellers have to face more hardships,” it said. The resolution was also passed unanimously.

The House also passed two separate bills — KP Food Safety Authority Bill-17 and KP Local Government (Amendment) Bill 2017 unanimously. The chair adjourned the proceedings of the house till Friday 3pm.