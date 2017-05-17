SADIQABAD-A woman sustained critical burns when her husband threw acid on her following a quarrel over household expenditure.

According to police, 35-yearold Saira demanded money from her husband for household expenses. But he lost temper and threw acid on her. As result she suffered burns 80 percent of her body and is in critical condition.

The woman was shifted to THQ hospital from where she was referred to the burn unit Sheikh Zayad Hospital Rahim Yar Khan where she is stated to be in serious condition.

The victim and her father alleged that her father-in-law, mother-in-law and wife of her brother-in-law threw acid and petrol on her and later set her on fire.

The woman’s father complained that his daughter is struggling for life but the police are reluctant to register a case against those involved in the incident.