SADIQABAD - A woman received serious burn injuries on Tuesday when her husband threw acid on her following quarrel over domestic expenses.

According to police, the woman named Saira ,35, husband lost temper and hurled acid on her when she asked him for money to meet the home expenses.

She suffered serious wounds as 80 per cent of her body was said to have burnt in the acid attack.

The victim has been shifted to a burn unit after initial medical treatment at a local hospital, where she is stated to be in a serious condition.

The victim and her father alleged that the father and mother of her husband and the wife of her brother-in-law threw acid and petrol on her and set her on fire.

The lady’s father complained that his daughter was struggling for life, however, the police was reluctant to register a case against those involved in the incident.