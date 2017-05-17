JHANG-At least five persons were killed including three members of a same family in separate road accidents occurred in different areas here the other day.

According to rescue and police sources, three members of a same family died in a accident that took place on Jhang-Multan Road. Rescuers said that 12 other persons sustained multiple injuries in the accident.

The accident occurred when a car, on the way to Multan, collided with a passenger van near Adda 25 Bridge of Chak 9, Ghagh, coming from opposite direction. Resultantly, Rafiq and his wife Nasreen and Shakeel succumbed to their injuries on the spot while nine passengers sustained critical wounds. The injured were shifted to Nishtar Hospital Multan where condition of the three injured is said to be critical.

Similarly in another collision, nine passengers sustained serious injuries in collision between a car and passenger van.

On the other hand, a 70-year-old man was crushed to death while crossing railway line. Rescue sources said that Nazir Ahmed, a resident of Shorkot Cantt, was crossing railway line near Shorkot Cantt Station when a train, coming from Multan, crushed the man to death. After legal formalities, the dead body was handed over to his heirs.

In another accident, a motorcyclist was knocked down by speeding tractor-trolley on Jhang-Layyah Road. Safdar, 30, along with his minor son five-year-old Muhammad Abbas, 25-year-old Sajida Bibi and 50-year-old Parveen, resident of Garh Mahraja was on the way to Ahmedpur Sial on a bike. As they reached Adda Kot Mehmood, a speeding tractor-trolley hit the bike head-on. Resultantly, 5-year-old Abbas died on the spot while the three others sustained injuries and were shifted to hospital by Rescue 1122.