KHYBER AGENCY - Collector Custom Peshawar Qurban Ali revealed on Tuesday that construction of a well-equipped modern terminal at the Pak-Afghan border in Torkham was also part of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor initiative.

The official, while addressing a gathering of custom clearance agents and transporters in Landi Kotal, said that the Rs12 billion project aimed at enhancing bilateral trade between the two neighbouring countries would also help in curbing illegal transportation and smuggling across the border.

He said that the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) initiative would not only bring economic stability in Pakistan but would also change fortune of the region and Torkham would be connected to the dynamic plan so that the tribal people could also benefit from the mega project. “Being our brotherly and neighbouring country, we are keenly interested to increase trade with Afghanistan and for the purpose a modern custom terminal has been planned to be established at the Torkham crossing”, Qurban maintained, adding that presently the custom centre at Torkham was adding Rs70 million per month to the national exchequer, which he said would further increase in future.

He supported the border management policy and said that although in the eyes of the tribesmen it might be having bad impact on their businesses, but in the long term it would have fruitful results for them and the country as a whole.

He urged upon the clearing agents to adopt computerised system while clearing export and import commodities to enhance business activities at the border.

In response to a query, the official said that keeping in view problems of the transporters returning from Afghanistan in terms of slow pace of checking by the border security forces at Torkham, two hours extra time had been granted to them to ensure their early crossing into Pakistan.

Earlier, presidents Custom Clearing Agents Association and Transporters Association Hayatullah and Haji Azeemullah apprised the visiting custom officials of their problems.

