ISLAMABAD - The National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Cabinet Secretariat on Tuesday examined “The Prohibition of Corporal Punishment Bill, 2017” which was passed by the Senate Secretariat.

The meeting of the Standing Committee on Cabinet Secretariat was held in Parliament House with Rana Muhammad Hayat Khan in the chair.

“The committee appreciated the efforts of the mover for drawing the attention of the government functionaries towards very important and sensitive issue,” said a statement released after the meeting.

The committee, however, directed that Capital Administration and Development Division may hold a meeting with mover of the bill and Law Division to build a consensus and to avoid replication of the existing legislation.

“The committee, therefore, deferred the bill till its next meeting for further discussion,” the statement said.

The committee also examined “The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2017” which was also passed by the Senate Secretariat.

The mover of the bill proposed that equal representation might be given to all provinces in OGRA like the National Electric Power Regularity Authority.

The OGRA chairperson strongly opposed the proposed legislation with a view that it was a policy decision and might be addressed in the Council of Common Interest.

Minister Incharge for Cabinet Secretariat Sheikh Aftab Ahmed agreed with the viewpoint of the OGRA chairperson and suggested that the said bill might be deferred for further discussion. The committee, therefore, deferred the bill till its next meeting. The meeting was attended by Rana Muhammad Irfan Dogar, Asad Umar, Rasheed Ahmed Khan, Rana Muhammad Qasim Noon, Moulvi Agha Muhammad, Syed Ali Raza Abidi, Sardar Mansab Ali Dogar, Seema Mohiuddin Jameeli, Nafeesa Inayatullah Khan Khattak, Farhana Qamar, Parveen Masood Bhatti, Shehnaz Saleem, Nighat Parveen Mir, Dr Mahreen Razzaq Bhutto, and mover of the Bill Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho.