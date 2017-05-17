Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s spokesman Naeem ul Haq has said that Pakistan International Airline is destroyed because of Nawaz Sharif.

Earlier, 13 crew members of PIA PK-785 who had arrived from Islamabad were detained at the Heathrow Airport. The crew members were kept in detention for five hours, and according to UK Border Agency (UKBA) sources, information had been received from Pakistan that there were narcotics on board the flight.

Commenting on the issue Naeem ul Haq Tweeted,

Nawaz's cronyism in PIA for the last four years has destroyed the airline completely and led to disastrous events like today in London. — Naeem ul Haque (@naeemul_haque) May 16, 2017





The PIA news faced strong backlash from social media users.