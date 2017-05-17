The Babe-e-Dost Gate on Chaman Border remained closed on 13th consecutive day as well due to Pakistan Afghanistan tensions.

Due to closure of the Babe-e-Dost Gate, the Nato-supplies, Afghan Transit Trade, people movement, contact and other trade activities also remained suspended in the area on Wednesday for the 13th consecutive days.

According to Pakistani officials, Pakistan and Afghanistan officials are likely to have a flag meeting soon, where re-opening the Babe-Dosti Gate and border issues will come under discussion.

Sector Commander Brigadier Nadeem Sohail will lead the Pakistani delegation.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pak-Afghan border-crossing was closed after Afghan forces martyred 11 Pakistanis including a soldier and injured many others.