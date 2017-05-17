Officials from Pakistan and Afghanistan on Wednesday agreed to ceasefire at Chaman border, Inter-Services Public Relations said in a statement.

A flag meeting of the two sides took place in Chaman. The Pakistani side was led by the chief of Balochistan FC.

The statement said that the Afghan delegation asked Pakistani officials to move their troops out of Killi Jahangir and Killi Luqman “before proceeding for census”.

“Pak delegation maintained that Pak troops are deployed along international border on Pakistan side and shall remain there. Both sides agreed to maintain ceasefire till consensus is reached,” it added.

The border has remained closed after border skirmishes killed dozens, with senior Pakistan Army General Amir Riaz telling reporters it would remain so "until Afghanistan changes its behaviour".

The two countries also plan to use Google Maps to help settle the border dispute. "Officials from the geological survey departments of the two countries will conduct a survey, and they will also make use of Google Maps," said a senior Pakistani security source in Islamabad who requested anonymity.

Google complies with local laws in certain countries that compel it to show borders in line with national demands. For instance, its Indian site shows the entirety of disputed Kashmir as controlled by India.

In Pakistan, however, the site shows the internationally recognised de facto border, the Line of Control, marked with a dotted line to denote it is disputed.

Pakistan last year began trying to harden the traditionally soft border with Afghanistan through trenching and fencing, but its efforts were met with hostility from Kabul. The so-called "Durand Line", a 2,400-kilometre (1,500-mile) frontier drawn by the British in 1896 and disputed by Kabul.

Pakistan embarked on the enormous task of conducting its first census in almost two decades in March.

The fast-growing country is the sixth most populous in the world, with an estimated 200 million people, but has not held a census since 1998, despite a constitutional requirement for one every decade..