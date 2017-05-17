Pakistan on Wednesday summoned an Afghan envoy and lodged protest over the detention of two embassy staff members in Kabul, Foreign Office said in a statement.

The two diplomatic officials, Hasan Khanzada and driver Syed Munir Shah, were ‘forcibly’ taken by the Afghan security officials when they had gone for shopping. Both were later released.

“The Afghan Deputy Head of Mission was summoned to the Foreign Office to lodge Pakistan’s strong protest over the incident in which two diplomatic officials in Kabul were detained today, reportedly by Afghan security agencies,” the statement said.

The Afghan diplomat was conveyed that the incident was a clear violation of the Vienna Convention of Diplomatic Relations (1961) and against the spirit of the brotherly relations between the two countries, it added.

“It was emphasised that such incidents undermine the constructive engagement which the two countries envisage for strengthening of bilateral ties.”

The foreign ministry urged the Afghan government to take immediate steps to ensure the security and safety of Pakistani diplomatic personnel and premises and to ensure that such incident do not take place in future.