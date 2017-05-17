KASUR-Doctors at District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital have ignored the patients and are busy carrying out private practice at their clinics, it has been learnt.

According to the report of a survey conducted by The Nation, patients at the hospital are now at the mercy of junior and inexperienced staff i.e. dispensers and doctors’ assistants as their seniors have left the patients in the lurch. Doctors have also resolved the ‘problem’ of biometric system for attendance and they visit the hospital only for thumb impression and all the day, remain busy fleecing patients at their private clinics under the guise of ‘saviours.’ The doctors, coming from Lahore, have also established their clinics in different areas of Kasur. They also visit the hospital for attendance and then move to their clinics. Due to the doctors’ indifference to their duty, patients at the hospital die helplessly or referred to Lahore. The hospital management makes cleanliness on information of the high-ups’ visit but it is only few-hour-show as the hospital returns to its early miserable condition with the officials’ departure.

Attendants of patients at the hospital demanded the government to take notice of the grave situation. They urged the government to impose a ban on private practice of doctors and ensure their presence in the public hospitals.

When contacted, Deputy Commissioner Ammara Khan did not attend the call.

Steps for prisoners’

rehab underscored

It is due to effective steps made by management of Kasur District Jail that every prisoner is proved to be a beneficial person for society after his release from the jail.

KDJ superintendent Farooq Lodhi stated this while talking to Kasur Press Club (KPC) president here the other day.

He said that the Additional District and Sessions Judge pays monthly visit to the jail and inspect facilities being provided to the prisoners. He said that medical staff, comprising senior doctors, remains present at the jail round the clock to ensure treatment of prisoners. Prisoners are provided quality food in jail, adding that the jail management has also arranged Quran teachings for the prisoners. Similarly, the management has ensured cleanliness and hygienic measures on the jail premises.