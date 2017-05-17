GUJRAT-As many as 10 Sasta Ramazan bazaars will be functional from May 24, across the district and 54 fair price shops will be established to facilitate the masses in the upcoming holy month of Ramazan.

Chairing a meeting here, Gujrat DC Muhammad Ali Randhawa said that Ramazan bazaars would be set up on Railway Road, Sargodha Road, Zahoor Elahi Stadium, Shah Jahangir Road, Model bazaar, Kanjah, Jalalpur Jattan, GT Road Kharian, Dinga, Lalamusa and Sara-i-Alamgir. Similarly, 32 fair price shops will be set up in Gujrat tehsil, 18 in Kharian and four in Sara-i-Alamgir tehsil.

ADC Finance Sadia Mehar, ACs - Waqar Hussain, Zaheer Chattha, Zulifqar Ali Bagri, DO Industries Ikramul Haq, officials of MC and Revenue Department attended the meeting.