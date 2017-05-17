SAHIWAL-The Punjab Professors and Lecturers Association (PPLA) condemned the “rude and abusive” behaviour of the Kot Momin Assistant Commissioner with a college teachers and demanded stern action against the officer.

During an urgently called meeting, the PPLA Sahiwal division office-bearers regretted that the Kot Momin AC misbehaved with the college teacher during a visit to an examination centre set at the college. Participants of the meeting held at Imamia College here, demanded disciplinary proceedings against the AC besides her transfer forthwith. They also rejected the statement by the AC submitted to both the director colleges and the Sargodha deputy commissioner.

Sadia Alvi, PPLA joint secretary, regretted that no bureaucrat could breach the jurisdiction of exam centres and degrade teachers. The PPLA warned if the AC is not transferred all Punjab teachers would go on strike.