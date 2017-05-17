SHEIKHUPURA-Senior Advocate Alia Shahzadi was gun down by two unidentified assailants near Hiran Minar on Tuesday.

The victim was waiting for a three wheeler standing on the road side so as to reach the district court. Meanwhile, two attackers on bike reached the spot and shot the female lawyer dear. The District Bar Association condemned the episode and observed complete strike after boycotting the court proceeding.

DBa President Mian Saeed while talking to media deplored the worsening law and order situation and demanded the law enforcers to arrest the killers as soon as possible. The woman was the mother of two minor children from her previous husband. Later, she had contracted second marriage against the will of her family. Her previous husband and family members were forcing the lawyer to get divorce from her second husband and re marry with the first one. However, she denied.

The police said that a murder attempt was also made on her two years ago. The police are investigating whether her former husband was behind the murder.