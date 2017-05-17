PESHAWAR - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf MNA Ayesha Gulalai on Tuesday threatened to besiege the Wapda House if the government failed to end loadshedding before Ramazan.

She led a protest rally against unannounced and excessive power outages in parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The protest rally, which was also attended by PTI party provincial leaders and a large number of party workers, converged in front of Peshawar Press Club.

The protesters were carrying placards and banners inscribed with slogans against Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) and Wapda authorities and the PML-N-led federal government for the unending loadshedding.

Addressing the protesters, Gulalai said that residents of Peshawar were paying electricity bills regularly, but they were being made to endure hours-long power outages daily. She termed it a failure of the federal government and the Pesco management.

Gulalai said that the PTI raised voice on behalf of the masses over loadshedding issue and it will never tolerate injustice in this regard. She said allegations of State Minister for Water and Power Abid Sher Ali about the involvement of KP people in power theft were baseless and unfounded.

She alleged that Pesco officials themselves were involved in this heinous crime, and warned the authorities that they would not tolerate power outages during the holy month of Ramazan.

Lashing out at the PML-N government for failing to keep its pledge to end loadshedding prior to 2018 general elections, she said the ‘Panama-tainted’ federal government had miserably failed to meet its promises due to commissions involved in electricity projects.

The PTI provincial leader later led the march on the Wapda House and staged a protest outside it.