ISLAMABAD - Minister of State for Information Marriyum Aurangzeb on Tuesday said motive of the PTI was to “spread anarchy” by disseminating “baseless” and “wrong information” in the country.

Reacting to tweets of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders, Shireen Mazari and Naeemul Haque, she said that the PTI was habitual of levelling unfounded allegations.

Aurangzeb said that the politics of the PTI was aimed at clash among institutions of the country.

The PTI leaders put the pictures of the PM delegations in China on their twitter accounts, that apparently shows Tariq Fatemi among the delegation members.

She expressed her regret on what she called “irresponsible tweets” by the PTI leaders and said that the opposition party should avoid hurling hollow statements over wrong information and without investigation. Aurangzeb also condemned the statement of the PTI leader Shah Mahmmod Qureshi in the Parliament in this regard and asked him to avoid spreading “baseless stories and information”. Later, she said that the government was investing in human resource development as it was vital for the success of mega projects such as the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Addressing an education expo here, she said that under the umbrella of Prime Minister Youth Programme, several projects had been started for the education, skill enhancement and professional development of the youth.

Aurangzeb said that quality education was the main component of the PM Education Reforms Programme in which main emphasis had been given to the training of the teachers.

She said that supplementary grant of three billion rupees had been released in order to equip all the public sector schools in Islamabad with modern facilities.

Under the reforms programme, Montessori classes have been introduced and buses have been provided to the educational institutes.

The minister said that the provincial governments were also giving special emphasis to the education and health sectors.

She said that the textbooks of Punjab Textbook Board had been digitalised in order to ensure their easy access.

Aurangzeb said that the day was not far when Pakistan would emerge as a healthy and educated country on the world map.