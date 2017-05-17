SADIQABAD-The local JUI-F leaders and workers took out rally as protest against terrorist attack on the party’s convoy in Mastung, apparently targeting Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, a senior JUI-F leader and the Senate deputy chairman.

Carrying placards and banners, the participants took out the rally from Ghausia Chowk, chanting slogans against the suicide attack. After marching different roads, they reached Sadiqabad Press Club.

Addressing the participants, JUI-F tehsil ameer Qari Shahid Mehmood Rahimi vehemently condemned the terrorist attack on Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, saying there are anti-Islam and anti-Pakistan elements behind the incidents and they must be made awarded exemplar punishment.

JUI-F tehsil general secretary Hafiz Saeed Mustafa Chidhar that the party has been struggling for the enforcement of Sharia in the country, claiming that the attack is in fact an attempt to sabotage the party efforts.

Maulana Ismail Farooqi, Maulana Akram Siddique, Akbar Khan Salar and Maulana Saifullah Khalid blasted the government over its failure to suppress terrorism in the country. “These terror acts cannot deter the JUI-F from its goal, which is the enforcement of Sharia in the country by spreading Islam’s message in a peaceful way as violence is nothing with Islam,” they pointed out. They urged the government to spare no effort to bring the culprits under the law.

Later, Maulana Mushtaq Ahmed led the Fateha for rest of the martyrs’ souls in eternal peace and also for early recovery of the injured.