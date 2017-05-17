ISLAMABAD - Downplaying persistent differences among members on some points, Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Electoral Reforms Finance Minister Ishaq Dar has expressed optimism that the next general elections would be held under the revised electoral laws.

The committee meeting was held under the chair of Dar on Tuesday to finalise the unfinished agenda of draft electoral reforms bill before the same could be tabled in Parliament for legislation.

As the committee members could not resolve differences over some issues, the contentious matter was referred to a sub-committee which will meet today (Wednesday) to discuss the touchy points before evolving a consensus among the stakeholders.

Talking to media after the in-camera session of the 33-member committee, Dar sounded optimistic and said that the next general elections in the country will be held under the amended electoral laws so that in the future no one could point finger at the transparency of the polls.

When asked to share the contentious points with the media Dar said that they have referred the matter to the sub-committee headed by Federal Law Minister Zahid Hamid which would try to narrow down the differences among the parties having a divergent viewpoint on some issues.

He said that hopefully, the committee would resolve these differences in the next few days and then finally the draft electoral reforms bill 2017 would be placed before Parliament for legislation after the budget session.

Dar said that the electoral reforms was a very serious matter but, on one point, all political parties have consensus as all of they wanted transparency in the elections so that the results of elections could not be disputed.

PTI member of the committee Senator Shibli Faraz said that he could not say off-the-cuff which suggestions and recommendations of his party were not incorporated in the final draft bill but added that so far all the participants of the committee had given their input with all sincerity and hoped that they would finally land on the same page.

He recalled that it was his party which had raised the issue of electoral reforms after the 2013 general elections and forced the government to initiate the process of electoral reforms to remove the lacunae in the prevalent electoral system.

PPP member of the committee Syed Naveed Qamar said that some parties have reservations over some points and that was the reason the matter was referred back to the subcommittee so that the technical issues could be resolved.

Chief of Qaumi Watan Party Aftab Sherpao said that the positive thing was that the participants were trying to bring a flawless draft bill for electoral reforms.

Terming it a complex matter, which involves a lot of changes in the constitution, Sherpao said that such things require a lot of time adding that the main issues were resolved and now the members were almost close to finalising the electoral reforms bill.

Chairman of the sub-committee Law Minister Zahid Hamid said that the recommendations prepared by the sub-committee were unanimously approved by the main committee but as they have also placed the contentious issues along with the recommendations the same were returned to the sub-committee for more brainstorming and deliberations and hoped that they would bring the stakeholders on the same page by addressing their concerns.