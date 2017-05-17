SIALKOT-Newly established Sialkot Business and Trade Centre completed at a cost of Rs322 million is expected to start functioning next month.

It is a joint venture of Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and SMEDA towards the promotion of trade, business, industrial and export activities in Sialkot.

It would help increase the exports from Sialkot. The city earns foreign exchange to the tune of US $ 2 billion annually. The project started in 2009 and it has taken eight years to its completion. The funds paucity remained the main hurdle in its completion. As the construction work has been completed, final renovation is briskly underway.

The government has spent Rs322 million on the project which would be helpful in jazzing up the pace of business activities in Sialkot city.

According to Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) President Majid Raza Bhutta, Sialkot city is under the process of development. The concept of displaying products is taking grounds and with increasing exposure to international markets, industrialists are realising the utter need of new marketing and selling hubs, he added.

He further said that there was increasing need of giving the products more exposure and making them reachable for the customer. Another important thing is that businessmen mostly the foreigners avoid hassle of visiting multiple locations so if they are provided with single place where they can find a full representation of the industry, a good response is expected, he said. The Business Centre can help achieve these targets, he added.

The SCCI president added that Sialkot Business and Commerce Centre (SBCC) would be an eight-storey building with total covered area of approximately 101,823 square feet. Various facilities will be available at SBCC for the Sialkot industry including the expo halls, display stalls, convention centre, management offices, cafeteria & residential rooms, car parking, business facilitation centre, consultancy services, marketing services, library and it centre etc.

Meanwhile, leading Sialkot exporters have highly hailed this project. They said this project was the need of the Sialkot’s export-oriented industries, which would now be helpful also to flourish and boom these industries.

The mega project would establish a shared display facility for the industries, ensuring presence on international business map through exhibitions/fairs, one stop shop for local and international buyers, round the year exhibition, economies of scope & scale. It is aimed at providing maximum opportunities of capacity building of exporters especially SMEs, necessity of modern era businesses, to promote and export products of Sialkot Industry besides capitalising on the new linkages & developments.