The National Assembly was informed today that overall security situation has improved in the country as a result of implementation of National Action Plan on terrorism.

Parliamentary Secretary for Interior Dr Muhammad Afzal Dhandla told the House during question hour that provincial apex committees meet every month to review security situation and ensure implementation of NAP.

He said that efforts are being made for the early return of Afghan refugees to their homeland. He said that talks are underway between Pakistan and Afghanistan following the recent incident near Chaman. He expressed the confidence that the border will soon be reopened.

Parliamentary Secretary for Finance Rana Muhammad Afzal Khan told the House that information regarding unemployment is being collected in the ongoing census operation. He said this data will help the federal and provincial governments to take steps towards generating employment opportunities in their areas of jurisdiction.

Parliamentary Secretary for Planning and Development Dr Ibadullah told the House that no energy project of Balochistan under CPEC has been shelved. He said that groundbreaking ceremony of HUBCO Power Plant has been done. He said that special economic zones under CPEC will be set up in all the provinces.

He said that road infrastructure projects under the corridor are expected to be completed in the next two years while energy early harvest projects in one year time. He said that railways projects are expected to commence soon.

Parliamentary Secretary for Finance Rana Muhammad Afzal Khan told the House that loss making institutions will be privatized. He said revenue collection has improved over the last few years and the economy is on an upward trajectory.

He said that despite the repayments of foreign loans the foreign exchange reserves presently stands at over 21.5 billion dollars.

Parliamentary Secretary for Interior Dr Muhammad Afzal Dhandla told the House that paper mulberry trees are being removed from the Capital territory in phased manner in order to control the pollen allergy. He said in the first phase, the mulberry trees are being chopped off in the residential areas. In the second phase, these will be removed from open spaces, nullahs and parks. In the third phase, the paper mulberry will be removed from Islamabad Highway, Kashmir Highway, Shakarparian Hills and Rawal Dams areas. In the final phase, the foothills of Margalla Hills will be targeted. He said that the mulberry trees are being replaced with environment-friendly plants.

Responding to a question, Dr Afzal Dhandla said that special Bazaars will be established in Islamabad during the holy month of Ramzan in order to provide essential commodities to the people at subsidized rates.