KARACHI - The Sindh Assembly yesterday passed a resolution against excessive loadshedding in the province, urging the Centre to ensure electricity supply from newly installed power plants that were closed over tariff rate dispute with Nepra.

The resolution was tabled by PTI lawmaker Khurram Sher Zaman, which was not only supported by the treasury benches, but also by the opposition lawmakers except PML-F.

The resolution stated the people of Sindh were facing unprecedented loadshedding which in some areas had exceeded 20 hours. The hot weather has further aggravated the situation and, with the holy month of Ramazan starting soon, this menace would add a lot to the hardships of the people, it stated.

The resolution said the NCPPs, having capacity of more than 100MW, have ceased to be functional due to Nepra’s unilateral decision to reduce tariff announced in the policy for NCPPs.

Moreover, there are several power plants which have gas allocation under the NCPP policy, but have not been able to become operational due to unilateral revision of tariff rate.

It further said the Sindh government must pay attention to the public outcry against the closure of these power plants and take immediate steps to enable the NCPPs to become functional. It urged the provincial government to consider providing relief to the people who were facing excessive loadshedding.

The provincial government may also provide differential tariff support to the NCPPs holding valid gas allocation and willing to install new power plants before the summer of 2018 in order to reduce the looming menace of loadshedding and provide much-needed relief to the people of the province.

The chief minister said Hesco and SEPCO had already paid their dues of Rs 27 billion. “We have certificates of these payments and will present in the provincial assembly in next sitting,” he said, adding initially the bills were of Rs 77 billion, but they were given exemption of Rs 50 billion. He said massive loadshedding was being observed in Sindh in this hot weather, adding the holy month of Ramazan was nearing and they could not leave the people at the mercy of the Wapda authorities.

He said they would try to supply electricity on their own to the citizens so that the loadshedding period could be curtailed to seven hours.

He said it was not for the first time that Nepra was creating hindrance in production of electricity from the provinces although different investors had come to invest in the energy sector, but the tariff from Nepra was so low that it could not support the investment initiative. “All the four provinces have expressed their reservations over this tariff,” he said.

He alleged injustices of the federal government to Sindh were continuing and electricity of their water supply schemes was cut off to hinder water supply. “I will present a detailed version of the government in the assembly on Thursday and also take the house into confidence over my recent trip to China,” he said.

PML-F lawmakers, Nusrat Sehar Abbasi and Mehtab Akber Rashidi, asked the provincial government regarding the tariff rate on which it would produce electricity. They further advised the provincial authorities to ensure payment of bills to Wapda for uninterrupted electric supply.

MQM lawmaker Faisal Subzwari said there should be uninterrupted electricity supply in all parts of the province, but it should not have high tariff rates. The house was adjourned until Thursday.