SARGODHA-A seminar was held under the auspices of Communication Studies Department of University of Sargodha under the Plantation and Cleanliness Awareness Campaign at MBA Hall.

The seminar was chaired by Dr Nawaz Mahsood, Dean, faculty of Arts and Law. In-charge Numan Yasir Qureshi delivered the welcome address. The faculty members and a large number of students participated in the seminar.

Cantonment Board Executive Officer Malik Umar Farooq has announced to launch a campaign to better the sanitation system in the limits of Cantt Board. He said that Cantonment Board is an exemplary autonomous body in local government system and is striving to uplift the living style of its inmates.

He maintained that campaign will shortly be launched to better the sanitation system and a volunteers’ force will also be recruited to educate the people about their responsibilities as good citizens. He added that at least 30 water filtration plants will be installed to ensure supply of drinking water to the inmates of Cantt area.

He said that the University Road was the only beautiful and pollution-free one in the city and plantation would be enhanced there to provide the pollution-free environment for the travelers and inhabitants of the arena.

Earlier, Dr Nawaz Mahsood, in his welcome address, expressed that the project aimed at clean the environment so every citizen should participate in it. He said that litter and garbage be disposed of properly and the inhabitants make their habit to throw the same into the dust bins at exact points, earmarked by the service providing institutions.

CEREMONY: The Office of Research, Innovation and Commercialization (ORIC)’s Faculty Research Productivity award ceremony will be held at MBA Hall of the University of Sargodha on Wednesday. During the ceremony, cash incentives worth millions will be distributed to the faculty members of various departments for undertaking research projects and publishing in academic journals.

The key objective is to promote research culture at the university by encouraging faculty members to engage in predictive research.