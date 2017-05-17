SADIQABAD-Terrorist attacks are part of the conspiracy to destabilise Pakistan and portray it as a country in front of the world community which lacks capacity to absorb foreign investment.

Provincial Minister for Special Education Ch Muhammad Shafiq stated this while talking to media at public secretariat here the other day.

He said that chief ministers of four provinces accompanied Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to his visit to China which, he said, is a good notion in politics. He claimed that terrorist attacks cannot foil Pak-China friendship and the enemies will have to bite the dust in their nefarious aims against Pakistan.

He said that friend countries are playing a significant role in the development of Pakistan, adding Pakistan will be turned into an economically stable country under the leadership of PM Nawaz Sharif. He said that the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) will bring about prosperity in Pakistan and it will provide thousands of job opportunities to the unemployed but skilled youth. “Public friendly projects being introduced by the PML-N will make the party successful in the next general elections,” he claimed.

Tehsil Municipal Committee (TMC) chairman Ch Shafique Pappa, UC-148/P chairman Haji Abdul Qayyum, PML-N spokesman Abdus Sabur and tehsil president Abdur Razzaq were also present on the occasion.

On the other hand, Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) chairman Mian Ehsanul Haq said that the terror attacks is a conspiracy to destabilise Pakistan. He said that the government and the opposition have performed nothing for the uplift of healthcare and education sector. The judicial system is also in worst condition where people have to pursue their cases for decades without assurance of justice. He said that Operation Raddul Fasaad must remain continue until elimination of the last terrorist. He said that sacrifices rendered by the Pak Army officers and soldiers are undeniable. He also stressed patience and harmony for having a peaceful society. “Terrorists do not represent Islam,” he pointed out.

AMENDMENT DEMANDED

The Chemist and Druggist Association (CDA) expressed concerns over Drug Act 2017 and demanded the government to amend it.

During a meeting of the CDA held under the chair of Hamid Ali, participants also expressed concerns over the sale of substandard syrups in markets. They declared to boycott these products. They said that the druggist community will not comprise the standard.