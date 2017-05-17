TOBA TEK SINGH:-The District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital medical superintendent has been suspended by Punjab secretary health over his poor performance. The order said MS Zafar Abbas Baloch had been charged with misconduct and he had been directed to report to the Health Department. It is to be mentioned that two days ago, Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Minister Khawaja Imran Nazir had visited the DHQ Hospital.



During his Toba visit, he had found that life saving drugs had been stored at much below than required temperature while he had also witnessed a number of other irregularities in the hospital. The suspension of MS was directed by the minister to the secretary.