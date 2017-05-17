While addressing at One Belt, One Road (OBOR) Forum in Hong Kong, Prime Minister stated that today's Pakistan is confident and completely ready for foreign investment.

The premier further said that Pakistan is an emerging economy as government's first priority is to work on economy.

“Our budget deficit has decreased while foreign investment is on rise,” he said.

“Our GDP in 2013 was 3% which has increased to 5% during last year,” he further added.

PM further said that current Pakistan is best for foreign businessmen to invest in the country. “We have established different Economic Zones for investment,” he mentioned.

He also mentioned about critical geo-strategic location of Pakistan. “We have introduced transparent and liberal policies for investors,” he added.

Earlier, Pakistan and Hong Kong have agreed to further promote bilateral economic and trade relations.

He praised Hong Kong by stating that the country is playing an important role in global economy.

According to Radio Pakistan, the agreement came at a meeting between Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Chief Executive of Hong Kong C Y Leung in Hong Kong today.

Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister said Pakistan's liberal trade policy provides immense opportunities to the investors.

He said Pakistan and Hong Kong have strong trade relations that need to be further enhanced, as there are immense opportunities in this regard.

Nawaz Sharif said Pakistan and Hong Kong have brotherly relations and both sides are cooperating in different fields.

Leung said Pakistan and Hong Kong have deep rooted relations and both sides need to promote economic cooperation.

Chairman of Shandong Hi-Speed Group Corporation and Chairman of ZTE Corporation also called on Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

Commerce Minister Khurram Dastgir and Chairman Board of Investment Miftah Ismail were also present on the occasion.