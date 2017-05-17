QUETTA:- A car collided with Lahore-bound Nawab Akbar Bugti Express in Quetta on Tuesday injuring at least three people, said officials. The Surf Prado collided with Bugti Express near Balochistan Police Centre Quetta in Sariab due to lack of precautionary measures. The injured persons were shifted to Sheikh Zayed Hospital. The condition of one of the wounded was reported to be serious. The Edhi sources named the injured persons as Amir Mengal, Hayat Kakar and Muhammad Naeem.–Staff Reporter