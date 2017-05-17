MUZAFFARGARH-In a unique decision, an Additional District and Sessions court sentenced two drug-peddlers to serving as sanitary staffer and put them at the disposal of the Municipal Committee Alipur.

Both the convicts will work as sanitary staff for a year under the Municipal Committee.

Alipur Additional District and Session Judge Muhammad Fawad Arif pronounced the verdict while disposing of a case of two drug-peddlers. Both the drug-peddlers -Qaiser Abbas and Fayyaz Hussain were ordered to join the sanitary staff of the MC Alipur to keep the city clean. The court also asked the MC Chief Officer to submit a report fortnightly about work performance of the convicts. The accused had assured the court that they want to quit the ugly trade.

Govt employees unpaid for months

JHANG-The employees of Punjab land record services centres have been deprived of salaries for the last two months.

The visitors are also disappointed due to unavailability of services because of loadshedding. According to the directions of Government of Punjab, the Land Record Department works under Punjab Land Record Authority instead of district government. In spite of transfer of powers, the Punjab Land Record Authority has badly failed to release salaries of the employees and other funds of Land Record Services Centres for the last two months.

During prolonged and unscheduled loadshedding, the generators of these centres remain switched off due to unavailability of diesel. Clients of district Jhang protested against Punjab Land Record Authority and demanded the Punjab chief minister solve these problems and take strict action against responsible authorities.