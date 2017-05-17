GUJRAT-University of Gujrat (UoG) opened a Community Mental Health Centre here on Tuesday. The centre has been set up with joint collaboration of UoG Department of Psychology and the Decent Welfare Society.

“There is nothing more satisfying and commendable than caring for the society in which you live and doing something about others’ well-being. That’s why, we predominantly focus on community welfare through volunteerism training of our students as part of their character development programme,” Vice Chancellor Dr Ziaul Qayyum said.

Asst Commissioner Gujrat Zaheer Chattha and UoG Director Media Sheikh Abdul Rashid welcomed the Mental Health Centre.

Dr Zia said that the present could be defined as the age of mental and emotional stress. He underscored the need for government to support similar projects and thanked the Gujrat district administration for supporting all community development initiatives by the University of Gujrat.

He assured that district administration would continue its support to the centre. Dr Ijaz Bashir underlined the need for strengthening the institutions for the benefit of the society. Dr Zakia Bano and Ms Norina Kausar said that students and faculty of psychology department were actively involved in various community development programmes.

They said that the department was successfully running a counselling centre at the varsity.