US Congressman and Member of the House Foreign Relations and Arms Services Committee Thomas Suozzi has met Pakistan's Ambassador to the United States Aizaz Chaudhry in Washington DC.

The ambassador briefed him on Pakistan's success in the security arena and the economic turnaround.

Congressman agreed that Pakistan's achievements in security domain should be acknowledged.

Reflecting on the regional situation, he expressed the view that the US can play a role in the resolution of the Kashmir issue.

He said that both countries have a greater opportunity to stabilise Afghanistan by working together.