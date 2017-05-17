Washington: - The US urged Pakistan and India to engage in direct dialogue to reduce tension. "We believe India and Pakistan stand to benefit from practical cooperation," a State Department spokesperson told Indian news agency PTI.When asked about the US' stand on the case of Kulbhushan Jadhav, a former Indian Navy man who is facing the death penalty in Pakistan, the US official said, "We encourage India and Pakistan to engage in direct dialogue aimed at reducing tension."–Monitoring Desk