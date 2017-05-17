MIRPUR (AJK)-Empowering women through education and different vocational skills is top priority of the government as it believes that these factors are keys to bring about positive change in the society.

AJK Minister for Youth, Sports and Culture Ch Saeed stated this while addressing the concluding session of three-day workshop titled “Leadership Training for Women,” here on Monday. The workshop was hosted by Kashmir Institute of International Relations - a renowned NGO of the AJK.

The minister said that to ensure the empowerment of the women folk, there should be equal focus on skill development through vocational trainings in addition to providing educational opportunities. He pointed out that women must be integrated in the mainstream to ensure progress and development of society. “It is necessary that women are educated, well aware, and skilled. It is practically not possible for any government to accommodate everyone in government jobs; therefore people should be encouraged to explore alternative means of employment through small scale industry and businesses thereby creating employment opportunities for others as well,” Mr Saeed emphasized.

He pointed out that the objective of organising such workshops is to raise awareness among masses about the social, economic and political challenges faced by women and to explore possible ways to advocate for the solution at policy level. The three-day training provides a learning opportunity to these women where they learn about leadership, advocacy, communication and the political and legislative structure of the AJK state.

Other speakers stressed the importance of economic independence of women. They pointed out that women should be encouraged and trained to engage in small local industries.

Participants of the workshop included women from diverse professional backgrounds particularly the prominent female political workers of political parties from all three districts of Mirpur division i.e. Mirpur, Bhimber, and Kotli. They appreciated the initiative of training and said that they should be provided with such opportunities in future as well, as it plays an important role in grooming their leadership qualities. The participants were also distributed certificates.