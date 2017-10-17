KASUR-Office-bearers of different media organisations expressed concerns over police failure to arrest the dacoits who had opened indiscriminate fire on the Kasur Press Club (KPC) president during a robbery despite the lapse of seven months.

Union of Journalists (UoJ) Chairman Ajmal Shad said the police failure to arrest culprits of the robbery with KPC president Haji Sharif Mehr has raised concerns not only among the journalist community but also among the public. He said it has put a question mark on the police performance.

UoJ President Atta Muhammad Kasuri said the police indifference and failure to arrest dacoits disappointed the journalist community of the district.

Emra Chairman Mehr Abdul Rehman termed attack on the KPC president an attack on journalist community and urged Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif to take notice of the police failure. He stressed the need for considering the mediamen's concerns and urged the government to take effective steps in this regard.