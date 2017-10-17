PESHAWAR - Peshawar-based newly appointed Afghan Consul General Muhammad Moeen Marastial called on Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Governor Iqbal Zafar Jhagra at Governor’s House, Peshawar on Monday. They discussed matters of bilateral relations and mutual interest. The distinguished guest remained with the governor for some time and discussed matters of bilateral relations and mutual interest.

He presented his credentials to the governor on this occasion as well. The KP governor also congratulated the Afghan consul general for assuming the office and wished him success in the fulfilment of his responsibilities.

Meanwhile, Inspector General of Frontier Corps Maj Gen Wasim Ashraf also called on Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Governor Iqbal Zafar Jhagra here on Monday.

He remained with the governor for some time and discussed matters of mutual interest. The governor also congratulated the new IGFC for assuming the office and wished him success in the fulfilment of his responsibilities.





