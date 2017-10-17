While tweeting in ongoing #MeeToo trend on twitter, Ayesha Gulalai claimed that after she spoke out against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, he called on his supporters to 'throw acid on my face.'

As soon as I spoke out against politician Imran Khan, the man who harassed me, he called on his supporters to throw acid on my face. #MeToo pic.twitter.com/N7wY7prLP8 — Ayesha Gulalai (@AyeshaGuIaIai) October 17, 2017





In her first tweet, Gulalai reiterated that she was harrased by Khan and now he is running away from the investigaiton.

“I am a politician from Pakistan. My party head Imran Khan harassed me. Now he is running from the investigation,” she wrote.

I'm a politician from Pakistan. My party head Imran Khan harassed me. He is running from investigation now. #MeToo https://t.co/byBUzr0RIU — Ayesha Gulalai (@AyeshaGuIaIai) October 17, 2017



