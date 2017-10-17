While tweeting in ongoing #MeeToo trend on twitter, Ayesha Gulalai claimed that after she spoke out against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, he called on his supporters to 'throw acid on my face.'


In her first tweet, Gulalai reiterated that she was harrased by Khan and now he is running away from the investigaiton. 

“I am a politician from Pakistan. My party head Imran Khan harassed me. Now he is running from the investigation,” she wrote. 